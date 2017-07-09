Town eyesore given welcome treatment

One of Horncastle’s eyesores has been given a tidy up by the Walkers are Welcome group.

Horncastle Walkers are Welcome Group is part of a national organisation set up to visit and explore the English countryside .

As well as encouraging walking as a healthy hobby, the Horncastle Group is very concerned their town is tidy and welcoming to visitors.

“We have in the past concentrated on the approaches to the town, the main roads,” said chairman Gail Dymoke.

“Today we have concentrated on the area beside the library; an area actually bounded by the Roman wall, which has become a real eyesore.”

With no-one appearing to want to maintain the area, the group set about pulling out weeds, collecting rubble and levelling the ground.

Now they are looking to local shoppers to help them invest more into the town.

Horncastle Walkers are Welcome will be part of the Tesco Bags of Help initiative for July and August.

Shoppers can head along to the Horncastle store to vote for the group to receive one of the three grants - £1,000, £2,000 or £4,000.

The group is in the process of designing a walking booklet aimed at children and young people in the Horncastle area, to include six walks and other exciting things to do, which will be given free to each school age child in the town.