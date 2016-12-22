Town business backs bid for air ambulance

The say Christmas is a time for giving - and that is certainly ringing true at a Horncastle-based business.

Big hearted staff at Toby Clowes Tyres on the town’s Boston Road Industrial Estate are helping raise money for a new air ambulance for the Children’s Hospital.

They have teamed up with leading tyre manufacture General Tire.

For every new Grabber X3 or AT3 tyre they sell, a donation will be made to the air ambulance appeal fund.

Toby Clews said: “It’s worrying to think that if there are any kids in this area who need urgent medical care, there’s currently only one specialist helicopter that could help them.

“This helicopter has to cover the whole country.

“Helping the charity get a second helicopter will save lives.”

Staff Toby Clews received special training from General Tire to increase their expertise in providing expert advice on vehicles.

Now, the business is looking to use that knowledge to help raise money and make local roads safer.

Toby Clowes said: “There are increasing numbers of 4x4 and SUV vehicles on our roads than ever before and these vehicles have to be fitted with the correct tyres.

“We are delighted that General Tire chose not only to invest in training for the team, including sending out a fully fitted-out tour van, but to help us raise money for the Children’s Air Ambulance.”

Tracy Grunwell, national partnership manager for the Children’s Air Ambulance, said: “Since the Children’s Air Ambulance was launched in 2013, we have completed many vital missions using just one helicopter.

“A second helicopter will allow us to provide life-saving support for even more critically ill children throughout the UK.

“As a charity we do not receive any government funding, so we’re really grateful for the generosity of Toby Clowes and General Tire.”