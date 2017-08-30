Tourism continues to boom across Lincolnshire

New figures have shown that the value of Lincolnshire’s tourism industry has risen by more than £300m over the last five years, reaching £1.37 billion in 2016.

The latest STEAM figures show that in 2016 the county attracted almost 20m visitors – almost 3m more than it did in 2011.

This has helped to increase the value of the county’s visitor economy by around 30 percent over that five year period.

Councillor Colin Davie, Executive Member for Economic Development, said: “Tourism is a key industry for the county economy, employing over 19,000 people.

“We’re working hard to attract even more visitors, and over the last couple of years we’ve dramatically improved what we have to offer.

“From the major refurbishment of Lincoln Castle to the new visitor centre at Gibraltar Point and the outdoor theatre space at Chapel St Leonards, we’re making sure Lincolnshire is a year-round tourist destination.

“With the RAF centenary year in 2018, and Mayflower 400 celebrations in 2020, there is much more on the horizon.

“I’m confident our tourism economy will continue to thrive in the years to come.”

• For more on all Lincolnshire has to offer visitors, go to www.visitlincolnshire.com