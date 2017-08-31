‘Total Chaos’ goes down well as crowds enjoy town beer festival

It was ‘Total Chaos’ at the Horncastle Beer Festival last weekend...but no-one was complaining!

‘Total Chaos’ was the name of one of the many award-winning beers available at the popular festival which again attracted massive crowds to Coronation Walk.

Happy duo: Joint organisers Tim Hannam (left) and Tim Verdon help out behind the bar

Just minutes after the launch last Friday afternoon, crowds spilled onto the cricket pitch and made the most of the sunny weather.

And happy punters kept coming until the final pints were pulled late on Saturday night.

Organisers Tim Verdon and Tim Hannam said they were delighted with the success of the event.

‘Total Chaos’ was among the 24 real ales available from breweries the length and breadth of the country. ‘Hanger 17’ also went down well.

Cheers: One of the many groups of friends who made the most of the good weather on Friday evening

If that wasn’t enough, there were a dozen ciders including one from the ‘Bottle Kicking’ brewery in Leicestershire which featured raspberry and pomegranate.

The crowds also lapped up live music. food and soft drinks - along with the final of an eight-a-side cricket tournament that saw the town’s football club beat rivals Harpars Bar with an impressive display of big-hitting.

Proceeds from the festival go towards Horncastle squash and cricket clubs and will help buy equipment for junior players.

Mr Verdon thanked everyone who attended and also thanked the many local companies who sponsored the event.