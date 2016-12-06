Top European wedding award for Woodhall Spa venue

Woodhall Spa Manor, in only its second full year of operation, has beaten off stiff competition from many long-established venues to win a top pan-European award from the Luxury Travel Guide.

In recognition of the Manor’s all-round excellence, Woodhall Spa Manor has been successful in winning ‘luxury wedding venue of the year 2017’.

The LTG awards represent the pinnacle of tourism, championing and spotlighting the very best travel products worldwide.

Woodhall Spa Manor co-owner and managing director, Richard Platt: “We are absolutely thrilled to win this award. Three years ago, when we were faced with completely restoring this near derelict and grand old building and transforming it into a stylish wedding venue, the furthest thing from our thoughts was the winning of top international awards!

“To be given such recognition is a wonderful surprise! It’s a testimony to all the hard work and in no small part down to the glowing reviews that our guests have posted online. Thank you to everyone who has helped us to achieve this milestone.”

As an exclusive venue, the Edwardian Manor is full of classic period charm and sophistication, with all the ambience of a bygone era.

Idyllically set in the heart of a leafy area and with sweeping views across the adjacent golf course, the Manor offers attractive mature gardens in picturesque splendour.

Inside, dazzlingly lit with gilded chandeliers, the reception rooms feature a magnificent walk-in fireplace, a beautifully restored parquet floor, many enormous floor-to-ceiling windows and fabulous oak panelling - not to mention some amazing décor in the boutique-style accommodation.

A new feature for 2017 will be a Victorian gazebo in a secluded woodland setting in the grounds, enabling couples to marry outdoors in fine weather between April and September.