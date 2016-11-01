Top awards could be heading to Spa

Three prestigious awards could be on their way to Woodhall Spa.

The Cottage Museum and the Woodhall Spa 1940’s Festival have been nominated for gongs in the Lincolnshire Heritage Forum’s awards on Wednesday November 16.

The two will compete against each other in the ‘Volunteer Involvement’ category.

The Cottage Museum is also in line for the Unsung Hero award.

The Volunteer Involvement category recognises excellence in an activity or event benefitting a heritage site and involving local volunteers.

The accolade of Unsung Hero will be presented to an individual, team or volunteer who works continuously and tirelessly behind the scenes - and goes the extra mile - with little thanks.

Over 100 key members of the county’s heritage community will gather at the awards at The Collection in Lincoln.

Jackie Goodall, team leader for the awards ceremony, said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming such an amazing group of heritage professionals to The Collection for our tenth awards ceremony.”

Meanwhile, tension is building at Jubilee Park which is also in the running for an award.

The community owned facility is one of 214 nominees received by Fields in Trust for the country’s top parks and green spaces.

The winners will be decided by a public vote and staff at Jubilee Park are hoping for good support.

Park manager Joe Stanhope said: “It’s great that we’ve been nominated and it would be wonderful to win. It will bring us to national attention and help us in our bids for future funding by showing how we are valued by the community.”

○Cast your vote at www.fieldsintrust.org/bestpark