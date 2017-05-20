Top 20 ranking for Woodhall Spa home

A Woodhall Spa care home has received a top 20 ranking by the people who know best - the residents.

There are 1,569 homes in the East Midlands, with the top 20 receiving an award from the review guide to care homes, carehome.co.uk.

It is the third year in a row Westerley Christian Care Home in The Broadway has received the accolade.

Home manager Jayne Tewnion was delighted with the ranking.

She said: “We are truly honoured to have received this award from Carehome.co.uk for the third year running.

“The residents and staff at Westerley Woodhall Spa are overjoyed to receive this recognition.

“Westerley Woodhall is a home which provides for the spiritual, physical and emotional needs of our residents.

“Our Christian ethos is reflected in all we do, and people often comment on the loving and caring atmosphere within the home.

“The award has made us very proud.

“We will be celebrating in typical Westerley style, this means lots of homemade cakes and plenty of tea.”

The award is based on reviews of the care home written by their residents, plus their friends and relatives.

Davina Ludlow, director of carehome.co.uk, said: “We feel the best people to rate a care home are the residents and their families and friends.

“Their reviews reveal that many care homes are warm and happy places to live, where staff go that extra mile to ensure residents have a good quality of life and feel cared for.

“Westerley Christian Care Home proved that they provide a high standard of care and we’d like to congratulate them on being a Top 20 care home in the East Midlands!

“It’s a wonderful achievement to be recognised for being a highly-recommended home by the very people you care for.

“Finding the right care home can be so hard. We hope that our awards will help to make people’s care home search that little bit easier.”

For a full list of winners visit www.carehome.co.uk/awards/