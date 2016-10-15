Thurlby Motors in Louth to host charity event at Kenwick Park Hotel

Thurlby Motors in Louth is supporting St Andrew’s Hospice in Grimsby, and is hosting an event at Kenwick Park Hotel on Saturday, October 29 at 7.30pm.

Performing live on the night will be the band Groove Town, playing a range of music from artists such as the Beatles, Queen, the Fratellis and Katy Perry, while guests will also be entertained by a close-up and table magician.

Gail Smith, Financial Director at Thurlby Motors, is organising the event and hopes to raise £2,000 for the charity, which provides palliative care to children and young people from birth up to the age of 25 with life-limiting conditions.

Tickets cost £35 per person, which includes drinks on arrival, or £300 for a table of 10.

For further details, call Thurlby Motors on 01507 463254 or visit their Grimsby Road showroom.