Thimbleby church set for boost at Horncastle sale

Horncastle’s Manor House Street Community Centre will be packed with goods for a table top sale on Saturday October 22.

People in Thimbleby are searching their homes for an almost endless range of quality goods, including furniture, toys, garden tools and clothing.

The aim is to raise funds for the repair of the village church, St Margaret’s.

Funding from the Heritage Lottery has been secured and architects are preparing plans and specifications for the work which will see the tower and steeple of the church repaired and rebuilt.

Much is still to be done and more money needed. The Friends of St Margaret’s hope that events such as this sale will help to see the much loved church restored to its former glory.

The sale will run from 10am until 3pm.

For more information or offers of additional sale goods contact Paul Devlin on 01507 522447.