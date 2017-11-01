They’re raising a glass to Rufus at the Kings Head!

Forget Fiddler or even Moggie Thatcher for that matter. The most popular cat in Horncastle is......Rufus!

That’s the winner of a competition to chose a name for the finial cat on the new thatch roof at the Kings Head pub.

More than 250 people entered the competition set up by landlady Joanne Buckland and her family. Rufus came out top, edging Moggie Thatcher into second place.

As well as voting on the Kings Head Facebook page, readers of the Horncastle News also took part.

Joanne says she’s delighted with the new name.

The winning entry was supplied by Natalie Argent whose prizes include a hamper donated by Bateman’s brewery, a beer named after Rufus and a meal for two, donated by Pieminister.

Natalie admits she’s ‘never won anything before’ but the only snag is she’s 17 weeks’ pregnant and isn’t drinking alcohol.

At least, she’ll be able to wet the baby’s head in style!