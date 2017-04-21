There’s still time to nominate your Good Citizen for 2017!

You have a week left to nominate your choice for the Good Citizen Awards 2017.

Do you know a volunteer who goes the extra mile to help others? One of Lincolnshire’s unsung heroes? An ordinary person doing extraordinary things?

If so, the county council want to hear from you! Whether it’s raising money, campaigning for causes or helping people in the local area, now is your chance to thank them for their contribution to society.

Once again, entries are being invited in four categories, with winners enjoying a VIP day out at the Lincolnshire Show with a guest, and a framed certificate commemorating their achievement.

The categories are:

· Citizen of the Year - celebrating that special individual

· Young Citizen - must be aged 18 or under

· Community Group - comprising three or more people

· Couple / Pair - recognising “dynamic duos”!

If you know someone who can follow in the footsteps of previous winners, get your entries in now! The closing date is April 28.

For more information and to make a nomination online see: www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/goodcitizensaward or phone 01522 554966.