‘The best of new art in the East Midlands’ showcased in Lincoln

The Collection will play host to exhibition of eight competition-winning artists this month.

January 28 will see what is being desribed as ‘the best’ of the region’s new art showcased at the OPEM 4 exhibition at the Collection in Lincoln.

The chosen regional and local artists were picked by industry experts Elinor Morgan, writer and curator at Middlesborough Institute of Modern Art, and Brian Griffiths, artist and tutor at the Royal Academy schools.

Winners were chosen from hundreds of hopefuls who applied to have their work included in the exhibition.

Ashley Gallant, collections access officer, said: “It’s the fourth time we’ve curated OPEM and we love it because it showcases exciting talent from our region.

“This is the first time some of the artists have been part of a museum show, a goal for many aspiring artists.

“The chosen artists all receive funding to create new artworks, which is unusual for open submission shows.

“It’s really fantastic to be able to show work being made in the region.”

The exhibition includes sculpture, painting, printmaking, drawing, an automaton, fountains and film.

The featured artists are funded through the Heslam Trust to create an all-new original piece of work for the show.

One lucky exhibitor will be chosen to host a solo show later in the year in the Usher Gallery.

The exhibition is free, open daily from 10am – 4pm and runs from January 28 until April 24.

For more information about The Collection, visit www.thecollectionmuseum.com.