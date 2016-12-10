Thanks Sir Joseph -  new ‘home’ for TIC

The immediate future of Horncastle’s Tourist Information Centre has been preserved - thanks to the efforts of the town’s Sir Joseph Banks Centre.

The Banks Centre stepped in after the TIC’s future was put in doubt because of reduced openings hours at East Lindsey District Council’s Community Access Point in Horncastle Library.

Staff at the Banks Centre have spent the last few weeks setting up the new TIC in a downstairs room.

The work has now finished and the Banks Centre hopes to continue providing a vital services to visitors to the town.

Paul Scott, a director of the Banks Centre, said they were delighted with the addition of the TIC.

He added: “We were very keen to see the Tourist Information Centre remain.

“When we heard ELDC was looking for a new home, we stepped in and were happy to offer our services.

“We believe it performs a vital role for Horncastle.

“We are keen to support the local community and this is an ideal way of doing that.

“We have allocated a separate room and already we’re getting quite a few visitors.”

The new centre has a tea and coffee machine and a wide range of leaflets and information on local attractions.

Mr Scott added: “We’ve tried to include as much as we can, although space is a factor.

“We have information about walks and all the attractions in and around Horncastle - and wider afield.

“All our volunteers at the Banks Centre are local and if they can help pass on any tips about the area then they will - whether it’s places to visit, places to eat or places to stay.

“It’s a very exciting development for us and we look forward to hopefully developing the range of services we can offer.”

Mr Scott revealed there were plans to train staff so the TIC could offer coach and train tickets.

He also said the TIC was keen to work with the new tourist initiative for the Wolds launched in Horncastle two weeks ago by East and West Lindsey District Councils

He added: “TICs should be at the heart of their community and we’re ideally placed to do that.”

The TIC will have longer opening hours in its new home.

It will be available six-days a week ( closed Sundays) from 10am until 4pm.

“