Have your say

The lady Captain of Horncastle Golf Club hosted a charity golf day, which consisted of a Texas Scramble with four players taking part in each team.

The successful event raised £600 for the Nursery School at Kirkby on Bain.

Pictured are the winners, from left Aaron Thompson, Cameron Platt, Carole Jackson, Ladies Captain, Chris Bassham, with his daughter Robyn, and nursery representative Teresa.