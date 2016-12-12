Tetford Volunteers Turn Out Again

The Tetford Volunteer Group litter pickers have been out and about gain, this time covering the short half-mile stretch from the A16 junction at Driby Top, heading towards South Ormsby.

They collected almost 20 sacks rubbish, mainly polystyrene containers, plastic bottles and drink cans.

“We are so fortunate to live in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and would urge people to please take their litter home,” said group co-ordinator Barbara Harden.

“East Lindsey District Council can arrange the loan of grabber sticks, supply the bags and arrange for their collection. Perhaps other communities will encourage similar groups; in the first instance contact your local parish or town council.”