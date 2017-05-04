Tetford pickers all out for St George

Members of the Tetford Volunteer group were about and about once again on st George’s Day.

Some walked up Tetford Hill from the centre of the village, while others covered the area from Ruckland to the top of the hill, towards Belchford towards Worlaby on the Bluestone Heath Road. That done, they picked the litter from the A16 junction at Driby Top.

In just over two hours, they had collected 24 bags of rubbish, the front valance from a car, an exhaust system and two large plastic containers of oil.

“Another local business man has now pledged support with fuel costs, which is brilliant news for the group,” said member Barbara Harden.

“New members are coming forward each pick too and we now have a team of 23 pickers.”