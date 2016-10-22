Tennyson events to help churches

There will be three Tennyson-related events held locally during the popular Wolds Words Festival.

The first is tomorrow (Thursday) in Somersby House which was the former Rectory and the birthplace and home to Alfred Tennyson for the first 28 years of his life.

It is an evening with dialect speaker ‘Loretta Rivett; entitled ‘Tennyson and more’. It begins at 7.30 pm, tickets are £7,- p.p and that includes a finger supper.

The second is a walk and talk entitled ‘Walking in the Footsteps of Tennyson’ and will be led by Debbie Jenner, a resident of Bag Enderby and formerly of Somersby on Saturday (October 22).

It will take in locations that are not usually open to the general public, like Somersby House garden, Harrington Hall terraced garden (the location for ‘Come into the Garden Maud’). It’s a five-mile leisurely paced walk over varying terrain. Cakes and teas are available at the end,

Both of these events are fundraisers for the upkeep of the two historic ‘Tennyson’ churches at Somersby and Bag Enderby. Tennyson’s father was rector of both.

Tickets/bookings can be made via 01507-534847, or tennysonsbirthplace@outlook.com.

The third event will interest residents of Horncastle. It’s a short one- act play entitled ‘The Sellwood Girls’. Written by former lecturer Margaret Crompton, it will be performed by the Horncastle Theatre Company, in the Lion Theatre on Saturday October 29 at 6pm and 8pm.

The Sellwood sisters lived in a large house on the site of Heron Foods. Two of the sisters went on to marry two of the Tennyson brothers Charles and Alfred.

Tickets for this event are available from the Horncastle Music Shop or telephone 01507 526566.