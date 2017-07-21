Teenager pleads guilty to arson at Rasen farm

Have your say

A 16-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to an arson attack at a Market Rasen farm, which caused more than £400,000 of damage.

The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, committed the offence at Mount Pleasant Farm, Market Rasen, on April 7.

A large agricultural building, farm equipment, and 600 tonnes of straw were destroyed in the incident.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the offence at Lincoln Youth Court on July 10.

A court hearing will take place on September 6, due to disagreements surrounding the evidence.

The defendant was granted unconditional bail until this date.