Teenager Holly proves to be a model student

Holly Parkinson really is a model student after adding to a milestone year for the Kinema In The Woods in Woodhall Spa.

Holly , 18, is studying her A-levels at Kesteven and Sleaford High School Selective Academy and has created a model of the Kinema.

Last year, Holly took product design, and was tasked with creating an architectural model as part of her coursework.

She could create a model of a building which already existed, or design a new building.

Holly decided to create a model of the Kinema which celebrates its 95th birthday this year.

Holly said: “I often visit the Kinema with my family and have always loved it there as it has such a unique character.

“I chose to make a the model as I love the old architecture of the building, especially as you don’t see many buildings like it around anymore.”

The planning, modelling and construction process of the project took about three months, and was completed in October last year.

Holly contacted the venue to see if they were interested in her model and delivered it earlier this month.

Philip Jones, General Manager at the Kinema, said: “It is our 95th anniversary and we’re putting on various special shows to celebrate. The model will complement this and will displayed in the foyer for everyone to see.”

Holly said: “I feel so proud to be able to say that my work is going to be displayed in the Kinema, and it will be brilliant to be able to see it in a place I love to visit.”