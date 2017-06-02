Teenager faces trial over ‘incident’ at leisure centre

A Mablethorpe teenager has appeared in court following an alleged incident that took place at the town’s leisure centre last month.

Joshua James Michael Reynolds, 18, of Emma Jayne Way, appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court on May 31 and entered no pleas to allegations that he used or threatened unlawful violence towards a Lance Coward, and that his conduct was such as would cause people to fear for their personal safety.

He also entered no plea to possessing a knife in a public place without a reasonable excuse, at the Station Sports and Leisure Centre in Station Road, Mablethorpe.

Marie Stace, for the Crown Prosecution Service, said the case was not suitable for summary trial and should be sent to the Crown Court.

However, magistrates at Boston ruled that it could be dealt with in the lower court and adjourned the case until June 28.

The court allowed Reynolds bail, on the condition he does not go into Station Road or the Sports Centre.