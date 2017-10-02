Tattershall Lakes Country Park owner sees record 101% increase in website visitors

Pioneering UK holiday resort operator Away Resorts, which owns Tattershall Lakes Country Park, has experienced a double-digit increase in revenue in the first eight months of 2017 and a 7% growth in bookings.

The company has also reported a 101% year-on-year increase in online web sessions and a huge surge in demand for hot-tub holidays - luxury accommodation that includes hot tubs.

Away Resorts owns six holiday resorts across England and Wales, with the most recent addition to the portfolio being the luxury Sandy Balls Holiday Village in the New Forest.

The operator has undertaken its most comprehensive calendar of festivals and events this year to date across its six parks, which the company believes have played a role in helping to increase its bookings for 2017. The festivals included: entertainment-packed Big Weekend featuring stars of the stage and screen; food festivals; and colour festivals, all of which have taken place at Tattershall Lakes.

As well as its acquisition of Sandy Balls and its packed programme of festivals, Away Resorts has completed another first. It has set out to transform the humble caravan for the 21st century with the launch of the Tribeca, the most innovative new concept in affordable family and group accommodation the UK market has seen.

The Tribeca is the future of caravans and is the vision of Away Resorts CEO Carl Castledine combined with the design expertise of holiday home manufacturer ABI. The Tribeca project has reinvented the caravan to create a solution for the modern family: a ground-breaking ‘boutique-style’ caravan, inspired by loft-house apartments in the Tribeca neighbourhood of New York City.

Away Resorts has also seen a sharp increase in the number of holiday home sales across its six parks, which mirrors latest figures from the National Caravan Council, which reported a 14% increase in the total number of registrations of motorhomes in the 12 months to June 2017.

Speaking about the operator’s Away Resorts double-digit growth this year, CEO Carl Castledine says: “We are thrilled to report such a great performance for 2017, which is reflective of the high-quality holiday experience that our guests can enjoy across all six of our parks.

“We have invested millions of pounds in our holiday resorts over the last two years to improve our facilities and accommodation to give our parks the opportunity to offer all-weather holiday experiences and this investment has really paid off.

“The creation of the Tribeca - the future of caravanning - has been worth every penny, and has proved to be a barn-storming success with our guests.

“And we couldn’t be happier to have the well-established Sandy Balls Holiday Village as part of our growing portfolio of holiday resorts. ‘‘

“Brexit, the weak pound and fears about travelling overseas has helped encourage holidaymakers to take advantage of the amazing holiday experiences that can be had on their own doorsteps. We’re happy to see the holidaying public enjoying the beauty of the great British holiday once again.”