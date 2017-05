St Barnabas Hospice is looking for 35 people to take the ultimate leap to help them celebrate their 35th birthday.

The Big Birthday Skydive will be held at Hibaldstow airfield on Sunday, June 11.

The tandem skydive is free, but people are asked to raise a minimum of £3,965 in sponsorship to take part.

The dates of July 9 and September 10 are also available.

Register for the skydive at www.StBarnabasHospice.co.uk or email harriet.hickin@stbarnabashospice.co.uk for more information.