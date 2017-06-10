Take a peek over the farm gate at Minting Park Farm

Make a date to discover the world of farming next month and see how food gets from farm to fork.

Minting Farm Park at Gautby will opening their gates to the public as part of the annual Open Farm Sunday event on June 11.

Minting Farm EMN-170526-092649001

As well as being a fun and informative day out for all the family, visitors will also get the opportunity to see first-hand what farmers do and the impact their work has on all our lives.

“This will be our fourth Open Farm Sunday,” said farm owner Stephanie Camm.

“This is a great opportunity for people to look around a busy working farm producing all the meat for our farm shop.

“We will have our usual quiz, self-guided tour, meet the animals, guess the weight of the bull, etc.

Open Farm Sunday at Minting Farm Park EMN-170526-105454001

“New for this year is a vintage machinery display and a photo competition for an image taken during our open day.

“Of course there will be the famous barbecue, teas and homemade cakes, ice creams, and the farm shop will be open.”

There is another reason to celebrate at Minting Farm Park. They were named Food Business of the Year at the East Lindsey Business Awards.

“It is such a fantastic achievement,” said Stephanie.

Open Farm Sunday at Minting Farm Park EMN-170526-092801001

“We feel and we are absolutely delighted.”

Admission to the event is free, as is parking.

The event, which runs from 10am to 4pm, is one of hundreds of farms across the country which will be welcoming visitors as part of the farming industry’s annual open day.

Open Farm Sunday is managed by LEAF (Linking Environment And Farming), the organisation at the forefront of delivering more sustainable food and farming.

Revesby Estate will also be opening their doors free of charge from 10am to 4pm.

There will be a host of family friendly activities in the Fun Zone including tours.

“We aim to educate and celebrate everything relating to the countryside and farming,” said a spokesman for the Revesby Estate.

LEAF Open Farm Sunday manager Annabel Shackleton, said: “Modern farming is incredibly diverse and impacts on all of us – from the clothes we wear to the medicines we take and the food we eat, as well as managing our beautiful countryside for us all to enjoy.

“LEAF Open Farm Sunday gives everyone the rare opportunity to see farming in real life and to learn about the hard work, care and pride that goes into the work farmers do, which is so vital to the environment, our lives and the economy.’

For more information about all farms opening visit the website farmsunday.org or leafuk.org