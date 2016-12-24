Take a big dip into the New Year at Mablethorpe

Make the start of 2017 a refreshing one and join in the fun for the second New Year’s Day Big Dip event.

Dippers are asked to congregate outside the Snack Shack on Mablethorpe’s North Promenade at 10am on January 1 ready to take their dip in the sea.

Fancy dress is optional, but participants are being asked to wear water or beach shoes.

Sponsor forms can be collected from the Coastal Centre in Victoria Road, Mablethorpe or Samantha’s in Station Road, Sutton on Sea.

All funds raised from the event will go to the Mablethorpe Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.