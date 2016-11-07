Table-top sales set to take off at Stanhope

Committee members at Stanhope Hall and fundraisers from the Lincolnshire Co-op have proved to be a winning team. With the help of the Co-op, the hall staged a table-top sale last month and raised more than £250. The money will go towards the hall funds and the village play area in Hemingby.

The event was so successful, it is hoped to hold similar sales on a monthly basis and the next will be on Sunday November 27. Tables can be booked at 07907239228 and details are also available from the hall website. Coun Bill Aron, chairman of the hall committee, is pictured above with Co-op mascot - Cooper the Bear.