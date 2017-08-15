Suspended sentence for man who threatened to burn down woman’s house

Wayne Martin, 33, of Park Road East in Sutton on Sea, has been handed a suspended prison sentence after pleading guilty to threatening to burn down a woman’s house.
Martin committed the offence in Alford on May 13 this year, and he appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on August 3 where he admitted the charge.
He was given a 10 week prison sentence, suspended for one year, due to the serious nature of the offence.
He was also given a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 35 days.
A two-year restraining order was also imposed by the court, which prohibits Martin from contacting the victim through any means, or from attending her home.
