Survey says... 98% of passengers satisfied with CallConnect

When it comes to keeping the customer satisfied, Lincolnshire County Council’s CallConnect bus service has it down to a fine art – and that’s official!

On its latest customer survey, the service achieved its highest number of satisfied customers in its 16 year history.

Of the 453 people responding, 98 per cent were satisfied or completely satisfied with the service, while an impressive 99 per cent said they were satisfied with the way in which their booking requests and enquiries were handled.

There were also high levels of satisfaction with the service provided by the drivers and the booking centre’s opening hours, which were extended following feedback on a previous survey.

Cllr Richard Davies, Executive Member for Highways and Transport, said: “Customer feedback was incredibly positive and reflected the importance of the service to rural communities throughout Lincolnshire and neighbouring counties.

“However, we never rest on our laurels and since the survey was conducted we’ve made further improvements to the way we provide our same-day booking service.”

Passenger comments include:

“CallConnect has enabled me to visit my family, shopping and doctors and bring friends to visit me. I’m so grateful we have Connect”

“I find it a really worthwhile service. Friendly drivers, very prompt and would recommend it to anyone”

“Very reliable service. Drivers could not be more helpful (and on time). Hope service continues. Don’t know what we would do if it stopped 10/10”

The council is pleased that customers feel that every aspect of the CallConnect service is on an upwards trend and appreciates people taking the time to let us know what they think. To say a big thank you, during every Monday in August, single journeys on all CallConnect buses will cost only £1 one way.

To find out more about CallConnect, visit www.lincsbus.info or call 0345 2343344