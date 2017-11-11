Support with budgeting and debt in East Lindsey

East Lindsey District Council is supporting this year’s Financial Capability Week (November 13-19) by encouraging people to talk money.

The annual campaign provides an opportunity to encourage people to talk about money, debt and budgeting. The week is organised as part of the Financial Capability Strategy for the UK aiming to bring together organisations to understand the issues people face and to find ways to tackle these problems.

Levels of financial capability across the UK remain stubbornly low, with millions of people lacking the financial resilience to deal with unexpected financial shocks.

Statistics show that:

• Around four out of ten adults are not in control of their finances. Many do not know their current account balance to within £50, do not feel their approach to budgeting works well, or cannot keep up with their bills and commitments without difficulty.

• Four in ten adults have less than £500 savings to cover an unexpected bill.

• Around a quarter normally revolve a credit card or have used high-cost short-term credit in the last year.

• Three in ten people do not openly discuss their household finances regularly with anyone.

On Tuesday November 14 from 10.30am, ELDC is supporting a ‘Talk About Money’ pop-in at Skegness JobCentre Plus. The Lincolnshire Credit Union, Sid the Loan Shark and National Trading Standard’s Illegal Money Lending Team will be there to help with budgeting, savings and access to safe, affordable loans.

For more information visit www.fincap.org.uk, and for free, impartial money advice, visit www.moneyadviceservice.com or call 0800 138 777.