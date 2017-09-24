Support local food producers during British Food Fortnight

THE biggest annual national celebration of British food takes place between September 23 and October 8 and East Lindsey District Council is using the opportunity to celebrate the area’s local producers by working together with local market traders who are offering discount vouchers to be used at local Markets.

British Food Fortnight promotes all that is great about British food and the benefits of buying and eating from our home produced larder.

The vouchers are available at 14 participating stalls at Louth, Horncastle and Spilsby Markets from Saturday September 23 until Saturday October 21.

There are Farmers’ Markets in Louth on September 27 and in Horncastle on October 12 offering products that have been produced, grown, raised, baked and caught locally direct from local farmers and producers. Stall holders will also be making available discount vouchers at Food Friday Market in Louth on October 13.

The vouchers will also be provided in the East Coast and the Wolds Target newspaper on September 20.

Throughout the two weeks, East Lindsey District Council and Love Lincolnshire Wolds will be sharing videos of products being made locally on their social media channels, with a Lincolnshire sausage making demonstration from Simon’s Butchers in Spilsby; Plum Loaf making from Myers of Horncastle, Beer brewing from Horncastle Ales, and cheese making by Lymn Bank Farm Cheese Company.

Portfolio Holder for the Rural Economy, Councillor Adam Grist, said: “East Lincolnshire should rightly be very proud of the high quality range of food and drinks produced in our area. It has been stated on numerous occasions that Lincolnshire is fundamental in feeding the nation and British Food Fortnight gives us a chance to celebrate something that this area does exceptionally well.”

Details on local Markets can be found at www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/markets