Support for students from Horncastle Lions

As part of their service to youth, Horncastle Lions Club make a presentation each year to benefit students of the town’s schools.

Lion President Steve Flood presented a cheque for £500 to Queen Elizabeth Grammar School head teacher Heather Payne, head girl Phoebe Merritt and head boy Gui Freitas.

The money will be used to help support the school’s trip to Nepal in the summer, in particular subsidising any student struggling to raise money for the trip.

The Lions hold meetings twice a month at the Rodney Hotel; details 01507 568277.