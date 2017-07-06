Super slimmer set to support others at Wragby group

A slimmer who transformed her life by losing three and a half stone is using her success to expand her career and help others achieve their weight-loss dream.

Annabelle Stemp joined her local Slimming World group nearly three years ago and dropped from a size 18 to a size 10.

She decided to train as a consultant and had phenomenal success in her Market Rasen Saturday group, helping other people change their lives.

Now she is opening her second group, this time in Wragby.

“When I first joined Slimming World as a member, I never dreamed that I would end up helping other people to lose weight,” said Annabelle.

“After losing three and a half stone, completing my training and having my success in Market Rasen, it’s a privilege for me to be able to pass on the experience, insight and understanding that helped me, so that I can give the support the people of Wragby need to get to target.”

The latest government figures reveal around one in four adults are obese and it is estimated that, by 2034, this will increase to one in three.

Annabelle says her role has never been more important.

“Support is really the most important thing. It all starts with feeling that you’re not alone. I couldn’t have done it without the weekly help, encouragement and understanding of my own consultant and group.”

Annabelle’s group will be held at The Sports Centre in Wragby every Friday at 9.30am from July 7.