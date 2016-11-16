Success for annual November fair at Horncastle Chapel

An ​​annual ​November fair was held at Horncastle Queen Street Methodist Chapel – and it proved very popular once again.

Each year, the event raises vital funds for the upkeep of the chapel . This year, there was the ever-popular cake stall, plants, crafts and much more.

There were ​lots of ​games and activities for children, which included face painting​, colouring and crafts​. Refreshments were also served​ throughout the day.

The chapel ​is an important community facility. As well as being a place of worship, there is also a bible study group and coffee, cake and chat meetings. The rooms are hired out for various classes, choirs and many other events​.

Organisers wished to thanks everyone who supported the event this year in any way.