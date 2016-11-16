Success for annual November fair at Horncastle Chapel

An annual November fair was held at Horncastle Queen Street Methodist Chapel – and it proved very popular once again.
Each year, the event raises vital funds for the upkeep of the chapel . This year, there was the ever-popular cake stall, plants, crafts and much more.
There were lots of games and activities for children, which included face painting, colouring and crafts. Refreshments were also served throughout the day.
The chapel is an important community facility. As well as being a place of worship, there is also a bible study group and coffee, cake and chat meetings. The rooms are hired out for various classes, choirs and many other events.
Organisers wished to thanks everyone who supported the event this year in any way.