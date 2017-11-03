Students receive high marks for topping school attendance class

Parents and pupils at Horncastle’s Banovallum School have been praised for supporting a drive to improve attendance.

Headteacher Grant Edgar has revealed he is keen to boost attendance levels.

In the school newsletter, Mr Edgar says: “Our attendance was highlighted last year as an area for us, as a school, to improve.

“I am delighted to say that the early signs are extremely promising.

“Currently, we are at 96% for our attendance - 3% above last year’s figures and better than the national figure.”

Mr Edgar goes on to highlight the importance of regular attendance.

He has also urged parents not to book holidays during term times, particularly for students involved in GSCE exams.

He adds: “Regular attendance is crucial to students’ chances of success at school.

“ I would ask parents to ensure your sons and daughters attend school as regularly as

possible and that you avoid taking holidays during term time, particularly during the

GCSE years.

“Ninety six per cent is our target for individual attendance. - 90% equals one day off a

fortnight, 80% equals one day off a week.”

Meanwhile, the school has thanked everyone who supported its successful Careers Fair.

Mr Edgar added: “It provided a huge amount of information on the various pathways open to our students, from exciting apprenticeships with Siemens and other large organisations to A Level studies and University as well as stimulating careers with HM Forces and everything in between.

“A massive thank you to Mrs Priestner for organising the event; to parents and students for supporting the event and to all the companies and organisations who exhibited and offered career advice.”

*The school has renewed an appeal for ex-students to join an Alumni network. An informal reception will be held at the School House, Church Lane, next Tuesday (Nov 7) from 6-7.30pm for anyone interested. It is hoped former students will help as mentors and role models.