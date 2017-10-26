Students are leading the way in Horncastle

Congratulations to the new Student Senior Leadership team at Horncastle’s Banovallum School.

They are from left to right: Josh Chapman (Head Boy), Amy Bachelor (Head Girl), Jonny Owens (Deputy Head Boy) and Jamie-Leigh Dixon (Deputy Head Girl). Headteacher Grant Edgar said, “The students should be proud of themselves.

“They have come through an extremely rigorous process with a number of high calibre candidates and I am sure they will represent the student body and the school with pride and integrity.”