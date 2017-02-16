Stickford events

Local history - The next meeting of the local history group will be held in the community centre today, Thursday February 16, starting at 7.30pm.

The speakers will be Garry and Cheryl Steele, who will give an illustrated talk entitled In Search of Stickford Soldiers.

They will be telling of their visit to France and Belgium to find the memorials to the soldiers from the village who died during the First World War.

Admission for non-members is £2.50.

Bingo - It is eyes down for prize bingo in the community centre on Monday, February 20.

Doors open at 6.45pm and play starts at 7.30pm.

Everyone is welcome to this friendly village event.