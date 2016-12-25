Start a new chapter in your life with adult learning in Lincolnshire

If your New Year’s resolution is to learn something new, your local library can help you find the adult learning course that’s right for you.

Selected Lincolnshire libraries are currently hosting special displays, showcasing the wide-range of adult learning opportunities across Lincolnshire.

Many of the courses are designed to improve your employability, including classes in GCSE and Functional Skills maths and English, CV writing and interview skills, customer service skills, and nursing and social care.

There are also more leisure-oriented courses, including Pilates, modern foreign languages, creative story-telling, sign language, dressmaking, and relaxation and meditation.

Coun Patricia Bradwell, Executive Member for Adult Learning, said: “Whether you’re looking to try something new or develop your skills, with a wide range of courses available across the county, it is possible. There are daytime and evening courses available all year round, so there’s always an opportunity to start your learning journey.

“What’s more, depending on the course and your circumstances, there may even be financial help for things like equipment, transport and childcare. So whether you already love to learn or would like to have a go at something new, there’s a course for you.”

Last year, more than 8,500 people gave learning a go, with over 1,000 qualifications achieved.

One person to benefit was Alex Harisson from Lincoln, who attended RHG Consult’s Start Your Own Business course run in conjunction with The Prince’s Trust.

As a former solider, Alex was finding it difficult to settle into civilian life, but had a great ambition to set up his own business.

Since coming on the course he has successfully set up his own gardening business Guardsman Landscaping and Property Service Ltd.

Alex said: “I learnt a lot of information about starting a business that I wasn’t aware of. There is so much more to it that you think. I also gained loads of support and was given a business mentor to support me after the course.

When asked if he would recommend the course to others, he replied: “Definitely! I would recommend anyone to take the dive, the course is a great eye-opener!”

• For details of courses in Lincolnshire, visit www.2aspire.org.uk or phone 01522 782011.