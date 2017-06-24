Star singer at Woodhall Spa Lions’ event

More than 100 fans enjoyed hearing singer Ricky Valance in a concert organised by the Woodhall Spa Lions Club.

Two helpers in lions outfits were soon seen cavorting on the dance floor, encouraging others to join them in an evening of fun, laughter, and audience participation.

Ricky sang songs from the 50s and 60s including his biggest hit, “Tell Laura I Love Her”.

He spoke too of his pride on being told he was the first Welshman to achieve a No 1 hit single.

The concert raised more than £640 towards the Woodhall Spa Lions Centennial Project to provide adult exercise equipment, which will be available for free public use in Jubilee Park.

Lions Club meetings are held at the Abbey Lodge on the third Wednesday of each month at 7.30pm.

Go along to find out more or call 01507 523635.