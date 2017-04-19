Stabbing shocks Horncastle

Residents have spoken of their ‘complete shock’ after a stabbing within yards of Horncastle town centre.

Police were called to Church Lane at 7.15pm on Thursday (April 13) following reports of a ‘disturbance’.

According to police, two men were injured. One person was taken to hospital with a non-life threatening stab wound to his leg.

One man - a 26-year-old - was arrested on Thursday evening but was released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Police confirmed on Saturday morning that a second man - aged 21 - had been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and was ‘retained in custody’.

Church Lane was closed for most of Good Friday and there was a police presence outside a property directly opposite St Mary’s Church.

It is understood the road was closed to allow scenes of crimes officers to carry out an investigation.

The only access to Church Lane was via a footpath through St Mary’s churchyard.

Police staged re-assurance patrols in the area but sources say officers stressed the incident was a ‘one-off’.

It came just a month after police described Horncastle as one of the safest places in the county.

One resident, who asked not be named, said: “I was in the Market Place.

“One minute it was all quiet, the next it went mad.

“There were loads of police. They rushed off down High Street and caught someone outside Robinsons.

“Someone said there had been a stabbing but I didn’t believe it.

”You don’t expect it in Horncastle.”

Mark Wilkinson contacted the News to claim an individual had been thrown through a window.

He added: “Everyone was shocked. There was blood and glass on the pavement.

“All you can usually hear is people singing hymns in the church.”

Mary Traynor said she had a relative living in the area. She added: “We were worried. All kinds of things go through your mind but everything was OK.

“It is a quiet part of town.

“It just goes to show these things can happen anywhere.”

*Police are appealing for witnesses and have asked anyone who can help to contact them on the non-emergency 101 number.