St John Ambulance to host free CPR course in Market Rasen

St John Ambulance will be holding a free CPR session in Market Rasen next Monday (May 8) as part of a campaign to deliver CPR training to 10,000 people across Lincolnshire.

St John Ambulance, a life-saving first-aid charity, is working with BBC Radio Lincolnshire on its ‘Save A Life’ campaign - which aims to deliver free CPR training to 10,000 people in Lincolnshire.

The charity is providing the training alongside local charity LIVES and the campaign will continue for several months.

Members of the public can access this training via scheduled CPR sessions in locations around the county - including one in Market Rasen next Monday.

The free session, which will last approximately 30 minutes, will take place at St John Ambulance HQ in Waterloo Road at 7.30pm on Monday May 8 with 16 places available.

A spokesman for St John Ambulance said: “We’d like to encourage local people to learn this essential first aid skill.

“Anyone interested in the session should contact us either via email at savealife@sja.org.uk or by phone on 0844 770 4800, selecting option 1.

“In addition, if there are any local organisations, clubs, societies and schools that would be interested in one of our trainers visiting them please ask them to get in touch via the email address.”