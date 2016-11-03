St James’s Church in Louth set to be illuminated in purple light

One of Louth’s most iconic landmarks, St James’s Church will be illuminated in purple light this Friday (November 4) to mark the start of Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month.

The church will be lit up, thanks to local residents Maureen Geeson, Claire Grant, Sarah Parker and Rebekah Stubbs, as part of Pancreatic Cancer UK’s Purple Lights for Hope awareness campaign.

The campaign is intended to bring people together across the UK and unite them in their commitment to raise awareness of pancreatic cancer.

Purple Lights for Hope presents an opportunity to celebrate the lives of loved ones dealing with a pancreatic cancer diagnosis and to remember those who have sadly died of the disease, whilst also spreading a message of hope.

Sarah Parker said: “We are taking part in Pancreatic Cancer UK’s Purple Lights for Hope campaign because we have sadly lost loved ones to this disease.

“By lighting up St James’s Church in purple we are helping to put a spotlight on pancreatic cancer and to highlight a disease that many people still know so very little about.

“We would like to thank St James Church for agreeing to light up on November 4.

“We would also like to thank RB Smith for funding the event.”

If you would like to see the official switch on take place, please meet at St James’s Church at 6.15pm with the switch on at 6.30pm.