St Barnabas joins with other Lincolnshire Hospices to celebrate hospice care

This week, St Barnabas Hospice will join forces with up to 200 other hospices across the UK to celebrate the diverse range of people involved in providing and supporting hospice care.

The theme for Hospice Care Week (9 th – 15 th October), led by national hospice and palliative care charity, Hospice UK, is “We are hospice care.”

From nurses to volunteers, chefs to chaplains, and corporate partners to carers, the awareness-raising week will celebrate the contribution of everyone involved in hospice care.

St Barnabas will be highlighting stories about their staff, volunteers and supporters during Hospice Care Week, and are encouraging members of the public to share these using the hashtag #WeAreHospiceCare

Hospice care supports adults and children living with life-limiting illness to live life as fully as possible.

The wide-ranging support provided by local hospices includes medical care, wellbeing therapies, emotional support and volunteer-led support. Each year across the UK, 200,000 terminally ill people receive hospice care. St Barnabas supports more than 9,000 people across Lincolnshire each year.

Chris Wheway, Chief Executive of St Barnabas Hospice, said: “Hospice care is there to help a patient and their family to talk openly and honestly, and to come to terms with any fears they may be facing.

“Together with hospice support, those affected by a life-limiting illness can live their life as fully as they are able for however many days, weeks or months they have left.”

Hospice Care Week will be promoted across Lincolnshire with special coffee mornings and events taking place, which include:

 School Photo Exhibition (Tuesday 10 th October, 5.30pm) – St Michael’s C of E Primary School, Louth

 Awareness Stand and Tombola (Tuesday 10 th October, 9.30am – 12pm) – United Reformed Church, Gainsborough, DN21 2JR

 Awareness Stand (Tuesday 10 th October, 9am – 1pm) – Johnsons Fine Foods, Boston

 Awareness Stand (Tuesday 10 th October, 9am – 4pm) – Boston College, Boston

 Big Birthday Get Together (Wednesday 11 th October, 8am – 12pm) – Lincoln Day Therapy Centre, Hawthorn Road, Lincoln, LN2 4QX

 Quiz Night (Wednesday 11 th October, 7pm) – St Wulfram’s Church, Grantham

 Coffee Morning (Thursday 12 th October, 10am – 12pm) – Spalding Hospice, 2 Clover Way, PE11 3GD

Tracey Bleakley, Chief Executive of Hospice UK, said: “Hospice care is so diverse, and involves many people with different skills are talents from all walks of life coming together to deliver incredible care.

“They are all united by their passionate commitment to the special ethos of hospice care, and ensuring that everyone they support is treated with kindness, dignity and respect.

“Hospice Care Week is the perfect opportunity to celebrate the rich and varied contribution of everyone who contributes to hospices across the UK, and we hope the public will join in the celebrations and help share more widely the many personal stories that make up hospice care.”

For further information about the services which St Barnabas provides, please call 01522 511 566 or email enquiries@stbarnabashospice.co.uk