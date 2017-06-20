St Barnabas Hospice’s Moonlight Walk sees 600 out in Lincoln

A total of 600 women took to the streets of Lincoln city on Saturday night to raise money for St Barnabas Hospice

More than £40,000 was raised when 600 women took to the streets of Lincoln dressed in pink and light-up accessories for St Barnabas Hospice’s 10 th annual Moonlight Walk.

The annual fundraiser saw the walkers depart from Yarborough Leisure Centre at 10pm after an energising warm-up to some girl power favourites.

Many of the women had a personal connection to St Barnabas and were walking in memory of their loved ones.

Vanessa Rushby, 47, from Lincoln, walked in loving memory of her mum, who was cared for by the Hospice in her final days.

Vanessa said: “It is a real honour to be able to raise money in my mum’s memory, she was always such a lovely and bubbly character and I am sure she would have loved an event like Moonlight Walk.

“The care Mum received at St Barnabas was simply amazing, I can’t fault it. The love and care we experienced is something that I will always cherish, they really took the time to look after the whole family.”

Judy Kent, 54, from Bicester, walked on the sixth anniversary of her dad’s death after he was looked after at St Barnabas Hospice’s Inpatient Unit on Nettleham Road.

Judy said: “Our dad died at St Barnabas Hospice on 10th June 2011 after being diagnosed with oesophageal cancer the previous year. We were all there by dad’s side for a week and the wonderful nurses supported us every day.

“It was Dad’s wish to die in St Barnabas with his girls around him and because of St Barnabas his final wish was fulfilled. I still remember now how the nurses lit a candle when he died, such a simple thing to do but something that was very poignant and calming.

“The care Dad received at St Barnabas was simply wonderful and he was always treated with dignity and respect. The nurses do such an incredible job and look after the whole family.

“I speak from the heart when I say that St Barnabas Hospice is a wonderful place and everyone who works there is a true credit to the charity.”

Laura Stones, Event Fundraiser for St Barnabas Lincolnshire Hospice, said: “We would like to say a huge heartfelt thank you to everyone that walked through the night to raise money for St Barnabas.

“We hope that everyone enjoyed the evening and gone to bed knowing what a huge difference they have made to the lives of hundreds of families across Lincolnshire.”

St Barnabas Hospice is a local independent charity and every year support more than 9,000 people across Lincolnshire with a life limiting or terminal illness.

They deliver free, high-quality, compassionate end-of- life care and support to patients, their families and carers.

The hospice has to raise over £5.5 million every year to run and 73p of every £1 received goes towards patient care.