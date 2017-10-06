Spooku disco at Horncastle Primary school

The Parents and Teachers Association at Horncastle Community Primary School held its AGM.

The meeting was well attended and a calendar of exciting, fundraising events has been planned for the school year.

The first event will be a Halloween Disco on Friday October 13 (Nursery and Reception: 5.00–5.50pm; Years 1 & 2: 6–6.50pm; Years 3–6: 7-8pm).

There will also be a cake sale on Thursday October 19, from 3.30pm.