Soldiers who served in Iraq set to fundraise in Horsington

Soldiers who served in the Iraqi war will be on duty this Saturday in Horsington, near Woodhall Spa to help raise funds for the charity Help For Heroes.

The Village Hall will be open from 2.30-4.30pm serving hot drinks and cakes with proceeds going to Help the Heroes and the cost of putting up giant poppies which are a feature of Horsington’s Remembrance Day commemorations.

The event has been organised by Robert Sibbons who son will be one of the soldiers taking part.

His son completed two tours of duty in Iraq but is no longer a serving soldier.

Mr Sibbons said: “We’re hoping people will come along to the Village Hall and help raise as much money as possible.”

He said there had been lots of positive feedback about the giant poppies displayed in the village.