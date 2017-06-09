SO Festival set to serve up fun for the family

They are used to juggling car parking places in Horncastle’s Market Place....but it will be a different story later this moth when the 2017 SO Festival comes to town.

Horncastle - always a popular venue for the festival - will stage an evening of entertainment on June 28.

The fun starts at 6pm and one of the acts appearing will be ‘Flame Oz’ who will be showing off a whole range of circus-style skills - and helping people perform them.

There will be a chance to learn how to juggle - and how to hula hoop.

The circus workshop will be followed by a performance from the Southpaw Dance Company.

Southpaw has been working with groups from across East Lindsey to create a new show which will be staged in the Market Place from 7pm.

The company is promising their performance will be ‘inclusive, entertaining and spectacular’ - combining the very best in breaking and contemporary dance.

The number of performers in Horncastle has been cut back this year but organisers are hoping big crowds will still turn out.

A spokesman said: “SO Festival has become East Lincolnshire’s leading arts and culture festival and a key event in the summer for all the family. Get ready for six days of explosive outdoor entertainment.”

The festival starts in Spilsby on June 27 and ends in a spectacular two day finale weekend at Skegness on July 1 and 2.

Woodhall Spa does not miss out, with the festival supporting a ‘Music in the Bandstand’ afternoon in Jubilee Park on July 1.

Full details from www.sofestival.org/visitus or 01507 613449.