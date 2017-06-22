SO Festival event fun is now just days away for Horncastle

Free family fun is just around the corner as the final countdown is on until the return of the annual SO Festival of the arts.

Horncastle will be hosting two hours of entertainment in the town’s market place next Wednesday, June 28.

At 6pm, Flame Oz will be holding a circus workshop.

So if you have ever wanted to learn how to juggle, hula hoop or do something else you saw in the circus, now is your chance.

Then, at 7pm, Southpaw Dance Company will present 45 minutes of contemporary dance alongside Charleston, Lindy and other swing styles of the roaring 20’s.

The So Festival is put together by Magna Vitae, in partnership with East Lindsey District Council and the Arts Council.

Events will also be taking place in Spilsby, Skegness, Alford and Mablethorpe.

For full details visit www.sofestival.org