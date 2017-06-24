SO Festival event fun is now just days away

Free family fun is just around the corner as the final countdown is on until the return of the annual SO Festival of the arts.

Put together for your enjoyment by Magna Vitae, in partnership with the District Council and Arts Council England, this series of outdoor events is set to hit the East Lindsey area this month.

Specific towns to note where the SO Festival will be stopping off include Horncastle on June 28, Alford on June 29 and finally Mablethorpe on June 30.

The venues where the action will be happening include the Market Place in Horncastle and Alford and Jackson’s Car Park, Quebec Road in Mablethorpe.

All of the action in the three towns kicks off from 7pm on each day and includes performances from the Southpaw Dance Company, Flame Oz Circus Workshop and much more.

The event is free to be part of and will all be hosted outdoors.