SO Fest performances in Horncastle relocate to Stanhope Hall due to weather

SO Festival 2017, kicked off last night in Spilsby and was set to hit Horncastle Market Square this evening (Wednesday, June 28) - but is moving indoors due to the weather.

A spokesman for SO Festival said: “SO it’s raining…

“But we won’t let that dampen our spirits!

“SO Festival will still visit Horncastle tonight as scheduled, but due to the inclement weather we will be performing in Stanhope Hall rather than the Market Square.”

It will be taking place from: 6-7.45pm.

Visitors are being advised to please still come down and support the festival in the new location, but to be aware that space will be limited, so if at all possible, please leave bulky bags and belongings at home.

You can find all the information about Stanhope Hall and parking here: http://parking.e-lindsey.gov.uk/horncastle.html.