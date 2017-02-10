Snowdrop event at Hackthorn Hall

The Hackthorn Hall Estate opens for its annual and very popular Snowdrop Sunday event this weekend (February 12).

The event runs from noon to 4pm.

Admission is £3.50 per person, with under-14s free, with proceeds to church funds.

Afternoon teas will be served in the village hall, along with home-made soup.

Potted spring bulbs will also be on sale in the kitchen garden.

Hackthorn Hall can be found seven miles north of Lincoln off the A15.

For further details call the estate office on 01673 860423.