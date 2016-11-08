Snap-happy winners

Horncastle and District Photographic Society held its annual dinner and awards presentations at the George and Dragon in Hagworthingham.

The winners were, back row, from left: Markus Hoppe, Brian Pinnion, Ron Abbott and Richard Brown; front row: Oscar Smedley, Jane Lawrence, guest of honour Martin Joy, Sandra Todd and Bob Dowlman.

The society was formed in 1960 and holds meetings in its headquarters at the old Watson’s School, off West Street, on most Tuesdays at 7.30pm.

The club is always looking for new members. Beginners are welcome.

For more information, go online to www.oscarpix.co.uk and click on the yellow button.